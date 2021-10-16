18,681 Shares in Trebia Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TREB) Acquired by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Trebia Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TREB) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 18,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TREB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Trebia Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,596,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Trebia Acquisition by 44.1% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 27,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 8,453 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Trebia Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $299,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Trebia Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Trebia Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $1,938,000. 70.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Trebia Acquisition alerts:

Shares of Trebia Acquisition stock opened at $9.95 on Friday. Trebia Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.72 and a 52 week high of $11.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.92.

Trebia Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Receive News & Ratings for Trebia Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trebia Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.