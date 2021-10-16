22,674 Shares in Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) Purchased by Blueshift Asset Management LLC

Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 22,674 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 3.0% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 23,756 shares of the bank’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 2.8% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 27,132 shares of the bank’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 32.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,089 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 5.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,418 shares of the bank’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 6.5% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,078 shares of the bank’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. 62.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FULT opened at $16.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 0.84. Fulton Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $10.06 and a 52 week high of $18.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.25.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 25.29% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The company had revenue of $214.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.31 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Fulton Financial Co. will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Fulton Financial’s payout ratio is 51.85%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FULT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fulton Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating and issued a $15.17 price objective on shares of Fulton Financial in a research report on Monday, July 26th.

About Fulton Financial

Fulton Financial Corp. is financial holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking products and services. It offers checking account and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance and investment advisory services to consumer and commercial banking customers in the market areas serviced by the subsidiary banks.

