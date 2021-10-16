24,548 Shares in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) Purchased by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 24,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,590,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Bentley Systems by 906.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Bentley Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in Bentley Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Bentley Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Bentley Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. 32.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BSY stock opened at $57.44 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.61 and a 200 day moving average of $59.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.53 billion and a PE ratio of 112.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $31.14 and a 52 week high of $71.92.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $222.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.45 million. Bentley Systems had a net margin of 18.38% and a return on equity of 74.37%. Bentley Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.43%.

BSY has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Bentley Systems from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bentley Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Bentley Systems from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Griffin Securities began coverage on shares of Bentley Systems in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $59.47 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Bentley Systems from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bentley Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.68.

In other Bentley Systems news, CTO Keith A. Bentley sold 80,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.48, for a total transaction of $4,950,984.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Brian F. Hughes sold 2,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.20, for a total transaction of $151,755.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,384,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 456,869 shares of company stock valued at $27,511,044 over the last quarter. 24.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenWindPower, OpenTower, STAAD and RAM, LEAP and RM, SACS, MOSES, PLAXIS, SITEOPS, AutoPIPE, and LumenRT.

