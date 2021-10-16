25,867 Shares in UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH) Purchased by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 25,867 shares of the healthcare company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,757,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of UiPath in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of UiPath in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of UiPath in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of UiPath in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in shares of UiPath in the second quarter worth about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Ted Kummert sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.09, for a total value of $2,804,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 888,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,841,013.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Philippe Botteri sold 163,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.18, for a total transaction of $9,841,777.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 460,427 shares of company stock worth $27,289,358 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PATH shares. Summit Redstone started coverage on shares of UiPath in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of UiPath to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of UiPath from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of UiPath from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of UiPath from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.81.

Shares of UiPath stock opened at $49.99 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.98. UiPath Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.20 and a 12-month high of $90.00.

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 6th. The healthcare company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $195.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.72 million. UiPath’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that UiPath Inc. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. It develops UiPath Studio, a platform designed for RPA developers looking to build complex process automations with built-in governance capabilities, such as robust debugging tools, application programming interface automation, wizards to automate desktop or web applications, leverage custom code, and to integrate machine learning models into production workflows.

