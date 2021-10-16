$272.53 Million in Sales Expected for Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) will post sales of $272.53 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Insulet’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $266.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $285.70 million. Insulet posted sales of $234.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Insulet will report full-year sales of $1.08 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.07 billion to $1.12 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.42 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Insulet.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). Insulet had a positive return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 3.06%. The company had revenue of $263.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.80 million.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PODD. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Insulet from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Insulet from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Insulet from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Insulet from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $282.31.

PODD stock traded down $3.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $300.49. The company had a trading volume of 246,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,942. Insulet has a 52 week low of $214.93 and a 52 week high of $309.99. The company has a market cap of $20.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -653.24 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $292.90 and a 200 day moving average of $279.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 5.87 and a quick ratio of 4.95.

In related news, EVP Bret Christensen sold 3,000 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.13, for a total transaction of $882,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,803,437.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.87, for a total transaction of $4,243,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Friess Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Insulet in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Insulet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Insulet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Insulet by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 302 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Insulet by 204.8% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 384 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.99% of the company’s stock.

Insulet Company Profile

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.

