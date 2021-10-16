2,893 Shares in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Bought by Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $447,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of COF. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Capital One Financial during the first quarter worth $38,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 73,375.0% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 5,870 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Capital One Financial during the second quarter worth $50,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial in the first quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial in the second quarter worth $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

COF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Capital One Financial from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Capital One Financial from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Capital One Financial from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Capital One Financial in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $187.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.10.

Capital One Financial stock opened at $168.38 on Friday. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $70.78 and a 52 week high of $177.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $75.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.72, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.77.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $7.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.78 by $2.93. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 37.90%. The business had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.21) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 24.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. This is a boost from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is presently 41.45%.

In other news, insider Michael Slocum sold 53,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.80, for a total value of $8,707,590.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 81,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,120,685.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 12,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.23, for a total value of $2,137,279.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 305,524 shares of company stock valued at $49,663,550. 1.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

