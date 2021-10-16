320,000 Shares in Spartacus Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TMTS) Bought by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Spartacus Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TMTS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 320,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,213,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TMTS. Shaolin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Spartacus Acquisition during the first quarter worth $8,272,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Spartacus Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $4,853,000. Periscope Capital Inc. raised its stake in Spartacus Acquisition by 54.8% during the first quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 809,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,977,000 after purchasing an additional 286,800 shares in the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp raised its stake in Spartacus Acquisition by 86.2% during the first quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 564,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,558,000 after purchasing an additional 261,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new stake in Spartacus Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $1,228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.85% of the company’s stock.

Spartacus Acquisition stock opened at $10.12 on Friday. Spartacus Acquisition Co. has a 52-week low of $9.65 and a 52-week high of $10.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.08 and its 200 day moving average is $10.02.

Spartacus Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Duluth, Georgia.

