$34.95 Million in Sales Expected for Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) to post $34.95 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Mesa Laboratories’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $33.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $36.10 million. Mesa Laboratories reported sales of $31.86 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mesa Laboratories will report full year sales of $155.05 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $145.50 million to $164.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $190.40 million, with estimates ranging from $152.80 million to $228.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Mesa Laboratories.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $34.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.10 million. Mesa Laboratories had a return on equity of 6.20% and a net margin of 2.92%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $344.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

NASDAQ MLAB traded up $0.53 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $309.73. The stock had a trading volume of 44,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,204. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 9.06 and a current ratio of 9.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 418.55 and a beta of 0.38. Mesa Laboratories has a one year low of $232.88 and a one year high of $325.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $289.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $271.29.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.21%.

In related news, CFO John Sakys sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.16, for a total value of $275,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,342,712.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David M. Kelly sold 603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.29, for a total transaction of $161,175.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,134 shares of company stock valued at $3,372,759 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 0.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 11,102 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,703,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 10.3% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 120,281 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,288,000 after buying an additional 11,256 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 284.5% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 9,620 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,342,000 after buying an additional 7,118 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 112.0% during the first quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 1,796 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 37.2% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,322 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mesa Laboratories, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of instruments and disposable products utilized in healthcare, pharmaceutical, food and beverage, medical device, and petrochemical industries. It operates through the following segments: Sterilization and Disinfection Control, Instruments, Continuous Monitoring, and Biopharmaceutical Development.

