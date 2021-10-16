375 Shares in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Acquired by Covington Capital Management

Covington Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 375 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Hess by 4.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,371 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Hess by 18.1% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Hess by 0.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 34,391 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,003,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in shares of Hess by 4.0% in the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 6,211 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Hess by 14.9% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,912 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. 82.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hess stock opened at $90.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $73.98 and its 200-day moving average is $77.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.57. Hess Co. has a 1 year low of $34.82 and a 1 year high of $92.79. The company has a market cap of $27.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -166.94 and a beta of 2.20.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. Hess had a negative net margin of 2.63% and a negative return on equity of 1.00%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.05) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hess Co. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Hess’s payout ratio is currently -34.13%.

In related news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.04, for a total value of $1,080,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HES. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Hess from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Hess from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Hess from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Hess from $91.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hess currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.79.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

