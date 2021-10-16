38,923 Shares in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Purchased by QS Investors LLC

QS Investors LLC acquired a new stake in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 38,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $842,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in APA by 85.8% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 60,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after buying an additional 27,725 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in APA by 1.2% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,365,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,443,000 after buying an additional 16,637 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in APA by 23.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 375,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,727,000 after buying an additional 71,980 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in APA by 23.6% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 330,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,920,000 after buying an additional 63,196 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc raised its stake in APA by 1.5% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 143,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,105,000 after buying an additional 2,185 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Securities upped their target price on APA from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Citigroup downgraded APA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded APA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on APA from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.25.

NASDAQ APA opened at $26.37 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. APA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.45 and a fifty-two week high of $27.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a PE ratio of 14.81, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 4.94.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.13. APA had a negative return on equity of 145.33% and a net margin of 11.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.74) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 137.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that APA Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a $0.063 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. This is a boost from APA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. APA’s dividend payout ratio is presently -9.26%.

In other news, Director Chansoo Joung sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total value of $381,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $481,932.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

APA Profile

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom and exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

