39,975 Shares in MSCI Emerging Markets ESG Leaders Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:EMSG) Acquired by OLD Mission Capital LLC

OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of MSCI Emerging Markets ESG Leaders Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:EMSG) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 39,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,418,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned about 0.08% of MSCI Emerging Markets ESG Leaders Equity ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Shares of NYSEARCA EMSG opened at $33.37 on Friday. MSCI Emerging Markets ESG Leaders Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $29.26 and a 1 year high of $37.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.87.

