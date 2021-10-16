$410.15 Million in Sales Expected for Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) to post sales of $410.15 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Annaly Capital Management’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $427.29 million and the lowest is $393.00 million. Annaly Capital Management posted sales of $447.32 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management will report full year sales of $1.80 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.78 billion to $1.82 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.50 billion to $1.66 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Annaly Capital Management.

Get Annaly Capital Management alerts:

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 149.66% and a return on equity of 14.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $10.00 to $9.25 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Annaly Capital Management from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $9.00 to $8.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.03.

NLY stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $8.58. The company had a trading volume of 9,349,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,382,944. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.61 and a 200 day moving average of $8.81. The company has a market capitalization of $12.39 billion, a PE ratio of 3.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.24. Annaly Capital Management has a 12 month low of $6.92 and a 12 month high of $9.64.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NLY. Intersect Capital LLC bought a new stake in Annaly Capital Management in the third quarter worth about $89,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Annaly Capital Management by 562.1% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 11,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 233,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,969,000 after buying an additional 11,566 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 53.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 334,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,819,000 after buying an additional 116,293 shares during the period. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 77,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 1,297 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.40% of the company’s stock.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, Commercial Credit and Middle Market Lending. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

Read More: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Annaly Capital Management (NLY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Annaly Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annaly Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.