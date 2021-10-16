4,133 Shares in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Acquired by Ossiam

Ossiam purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,133 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,082,219 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,610,076,000 after buying an additional 2,228,318 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 399.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,391,514 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $185,433,000 after buying an additional 1,112,914 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 378.4% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,127,209 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $163,408,000 after buying an additional 891,596 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,623,563 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $482,876,000 after buying an additional 883,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth $99,988,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on IBM shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on International Business Machines from $167.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.75.

Shares of International Business Machines stock opened at $144.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $129.62 billion, a PE ratio of 24.39, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.22. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $105.92 and a 12 month high of $152.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.35.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $18.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.30 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.79% and a net margin of 7.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.18 EPS. Analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 75.66%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

