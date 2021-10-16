4,184 Shares in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Bought by Ossiam

Ossiam bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,184 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock, valued at approximately $864,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,205 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 856 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,366 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 662 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 56.2% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 189 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. 90.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 4,916 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.69, for a total value of $1,040,668.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,838,692.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Peter Kelly sold 127,345 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.05, for a total value of $28,658,992.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,810,540.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 183,305 shares of company stock valued at $40,960,161. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NXPI stock opened at $189.81 on Friday. NXP Semiconductors has a 1 year low of $126.80 and a 1 year high of $228.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $207.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $203.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The semiconductor provider reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 25.80%. Equities research analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 9.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.563 per share. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.19%.

Several research firms have weighed in on NXPI. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Mizuho cut shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $233.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $213.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $225.00.

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

