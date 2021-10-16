$424.25 Million in Sales Expected for Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) to post sales of $424.25 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Flagstar Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $413.50 million and the highest is $435.00 million. Flagstar Bancorp reported sales of $632.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 32.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Flagstar Bancorp will report full-year sales of $1.77 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.75 billion to $1.78 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $1.56 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Flagstar Bancorp.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The savings and loans company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.80. Flagstar Bancorp had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 30.70%. The firm had revenue of $435.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.55 million.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley raised their target price on Flagstar Bancorp from $55.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Flagstar Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.50.

FBC traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $54.57. 281,562 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 578,842. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.70. Flagstar Bancorp has a 12 month low of $28.93 and a 12 month high of $55.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.78.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Flagstar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.52%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 7.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,497,446 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $105,567,000 after purchasing an additional 180,077 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Flagstar Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $79,639,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its holdings in Flagstar Bancorp by 5,647.6% during the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 1,097,455 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $46,389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078,361 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Flagstar Bancorp by 30.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 972,472 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $41,106,000 after acquiring an additional 228,455 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Flagstar Bancorp by 16.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 869,875 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $39,231,000 after acquiring an additional 124,296 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.20% of the company’s stock.

Flagstar Bancorp Company Profile

Flagstar Bancorp, Incis a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, Mortgage Servicing, and Other. The Community Banking segment offers loans, deposits, checking and savings accounts, consumer and commercial loans, treasury management, equipment leasing, and capital markets services.

