$469.58 Million in Sales Expected for Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) will announce sales of $469.58 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Algonquin Power & Utilities’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $488.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $451.16 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities reported sales of $376.12 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Algonquin Power & Utilities will report full-year sales of $2.19 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.15 billion to $2.22 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.35 billion to $2.46 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Algonquin Power & Utilities.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.02. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 33.35%. The business had revenue of $527.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.52 million.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AQN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a report on Monday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 75.7% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,888,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $164,165,000 after purchasing an additional 3,830,020 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 1,475.9% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 78,529 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,243,000 after buying an additional 73,546 shares during the period. Partners Group Holding AG boosted its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 12.0% during the first quarter. Partners Group Holding AG now owns 51,532 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $820,000 after buying an additional 5,536 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 18.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,109,615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,511,000 after buying an additional 175,462 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 108.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 4,940,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $73,598,000 after buying an additional 2,567,151 shares during the period. 42.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:AQN traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $15.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,133,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,581,342. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.31 and a 200-day moving average of $15.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 52-week low of $14.42 and a 52-week high of $17.86.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.1706 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s payout ratio is 106.25%.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates as a diversified utility company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution and transmission utility assets. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Services Group, and Renewable Energy Group.

