5,200 Shares in Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) Acquired by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 5,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Trinseo by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 145,953 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,293,000 after buying an additional 12,148 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Trinseo by 408.1% in the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 135,871 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,131,000 after buying an additional 109,128 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Trinseo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Trinseo by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 121,186 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,241,000 after buying an additional 24,457 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Trinseo by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,390 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. 91.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on TSE shares. Alembic Global Advisors reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Trinseo in a report on Monday, September 13th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Trinseo from $64.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trinseo from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trinseo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.67.

In other Trinseo news, Director Matthew Farrell bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $48.53 per share, for a total transaction of $242,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,260 shares in the company, valued at $934,687.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Trinseo stock opened at $54.94 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.59. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.60. Trinseo S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $30.50 and a fifty-two week high of $76.49.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Trinseo had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 69.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 138.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($2.95) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Trinseo S.A. will post 10.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. This is a boost from Trinseo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Trinseo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.44%.

Trinseo Company Profile

Trinseo SA engages in the manufacture and marketing of synthetic rubber, latex binders and plastics. It operates through the following segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstock’s, Americas Styrene’s, and Corporate. The Latex Binders segment produces styrene-butadiene latex and other latex polymers and binders, primarily for coated paper and packaging board, carpet and artificial turf backings.

