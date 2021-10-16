5,216 Shares in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Purchased by Laurion Capital Management LP

Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CHD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Church & Dwight by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 607,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,099,000 after purchasing an additional 192,142 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Church & Dwight by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 229,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,079,000 after purchasing an additional 36,714 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in Church & Dwight by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 3,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Church & Dwight by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its holdings in Church & Dwight by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 95,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,370,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CHD opened at $83.45 on Friday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.62 and a 52 week high of $95.42. The company has a market cap of $20.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.42.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 22.20% and a net margin of 15.96%. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.2525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.69%.

In other news, CMO Britta Bomhard sold 38,738 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.68, for a total transaction of $3,357,809.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $680,091.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert K. Shearer sold 14,660 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.60, for a total value of $1,269,556.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 94,073 shares of company stock valued at $8,108,739. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

CHD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Church & Dwight from $92.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Raymond James downgraded Church & Dwight from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Church & Dwight in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Church & Dwight from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.22.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

