5,342 Shares in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Acquired by Algert Global LLC

Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,342 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of Masco by 267.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 493 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Masco by 85.1% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 548 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Masco in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Masco in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in shares of Masco by 627.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 727 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. 92.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Masco alerts:

MAS stock opened at $59.27 on Friday. Masco Co. has a one year low of $51.53 and a one year high of $68.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.65 billion, a PE ratio of 29.78 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.17, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.92 and a 200-day moving average of $60.18.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.10. Masco had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 379.98%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Masco Co. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.13%.

A number of brokerages have commented on MAS. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Masco in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Masco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $71.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Masco from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Masco from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Masco presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.57.

In other news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total value of $572,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets; plumbing fittings and valves; showerheads and hand showers; bathtubs and shower enclosures; toilets; spas, and exercise pools.

Further Reading: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.