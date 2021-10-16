6,410 Shares in Altimeter Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:AGC) Acquired by Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in Altimeter Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:AGC) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 6,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Altimeter Growth in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Altimeter Growth in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Hartree Partners LP purchased a new position in Altimeter Growth in the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Altimeter Growth in the 1st quarter worth approximately $154,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Altimeter Growth in the 1st quarter worth approximately $220,000. Institutional investors own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Altimeter Growth alerts:

Shares of Altimeter Growth stock opened at $10.95 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.36. Altimeter Growth Corp. has a one year low of $10.04 and a one year high of $18.11.

Separately, New Street Research initiated coverage on Altimeter Growth in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

Altimeter Growth Profile

Altimeter Growth Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Altimeter Growth Corp. was founded in in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altimeter Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:AGC).

Receive News & Ratings for Altimeter Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altimeter Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.