6,467 Shares in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) Bought by Family Management Corp

Family Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 6,467 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in Nutanix by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 48,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Nutanix during the 2nd quarter worth $1,932,000. Chiron Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Nutanix during the 2nd quarter worth $1,299,000. Parkwood LLC grew its stake in Nutanix by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 17,198 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 2,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bullseye Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Nutanix by 164.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC now owns 80,431 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,074,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. 73.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Nutanix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Nutanix in a report on Monday, October 4th. Northland Securities lifted their price target on Nutanix from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Nutanix from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Nutanix in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.33.

Shares of Nutanix stock traded down $0.61 on Friday, hitting $35.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,769,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,160,233. The stock has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 1.88. Nutanix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.07 and a 52-week high of $44.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.48.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The technology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $390.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.70 million. The business’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.39) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Nutanix, Inc. will post -2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Nutanix news, insider Tyler Wall sold 15,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.74, for a total transaction of $637,870.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 115,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,819,759.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO David Sangster sold 19,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.74, for a total value of $830,834.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 173,044 shares of company stock worth $6,792,459 in the last 90 days. 6.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise virtualization and storage solutions. It engages in cloud operating system that converges traditional silos of server, virtualization, storage, and networking into one integrated solution and unifies private and public cloud into a single software fabric.

