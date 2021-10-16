$652.28 Million in Sales Expected for Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) will report $652.28 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Waters’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $650.92 million and the highest is $653.30 million. Waters reported sales of $593.78 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Waters will report full year sales of $2.76 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.74 billion to $2.78 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.88 billion to $2.93 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Waters.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $681.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.36 million. Waters had a return on equity of 387.10% and a net margin of 24.73%. The business’s revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.10 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WAT shares. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Waters from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Evercore ISI upgraded Waters from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Citigroup raised their target price on Waters from $315.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Waters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $418.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Waters from $297.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Waters has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $306.64.

WAT opened at $344.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.15 billion, a PE ratio of 32.58, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $390.16 and a 200-day moving average of $352.50. Waters has a 52 week low of $208.81 and a 52 week high of $428.22.

In other news, Director Christopher A. Kuebler sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.62, for a total value of $1,216,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,582,548.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Linda Baddour sold 1,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $408.99, for a total value of $515,327.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,260 shares of company stock valued at $5,300,907. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bailard Inc. increased its stake in Waters by 1.2% during the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 2,034 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Seeyond grew its stake in shares of Waters by 0.5% during the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 5,543 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Waters by 16.2% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 208 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Waters by 2.4% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Waters by 3.0% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corp. is a specialty measurement company which engages in analytical workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry and thermal analysis innovations. It operates through the Waters and TA segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and related services.

