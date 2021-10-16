$7.48 Billion in Sales Expected for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) to announce sales of $7.48 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Twenty analysts have made estimates for Netflix’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $7.44 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $7.53 billion. Netflix reported sales of $6.44 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Netflix will report full-year sales of $29.69 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $29.54 billion to $30.24 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $33.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $32.39 billion to $34.83 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Netflix.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by ($0.19). Netflix had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The company had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have commented on NFLX. UBS Group upped their price target on Netflix from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Guggenheim upped their target price on Netflix from $600.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Edward Jones began coverage on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $620.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $448.00 to $493.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $640.74.

In related news, COO Gregory K. Peters sold 6,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total transaction of $4,034,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 69,707 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total transaction of $43,566,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 111,927 shares of company stock worth $68,562,364. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. raised its position in shares of Netflix by 316.7% during the second quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 8,084 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,270,000 after purchasing an additional 6,144 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,997 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in Netflix by 281.7% during the 1st quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 3,909 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,039,000 after buying an additional 2,885 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Netflix by 17.8% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 282,160 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $147,191,000 after buying an additional 42,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1,027.0% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 41,227 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $21,506,000 after buying an additional 37,569 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $628.29 on Friday. Netflix has a twelve month low of $463.41 and a twelve month high of $646.84. The stock has a market cap of $278.08 billion, a PE ratio of 65.11, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $580.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $538.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

