$81.40 Million in Sales Expected for Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) to post $81.40 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Golub Capital BDC’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $77.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $85.60 million. Golub Capital BDC posted sales of $72.01 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Golub Capital BDC will report full year sales of $307.41 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $303.21 million to $311.62 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $343.88 million, with estimates ranging from $325.36 million to $362.39 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Golub Capital BDC.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The investment management company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $75.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.72 million. Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 121.90%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GBDC. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Golub Capital BDC in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Golub Capital BDC stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $15.94. 408,443 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 528,292. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 7.72, a quick ratio of 7.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.69 and a 200 day moving average of $15.62. Golub Capital BDC has a 12 month low of $12.31 and a 12 month high of $16.22.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.28%. Golub Capital BDC’s payout ratio is 95.08%.

In other news, CEO David Golub bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.59 per share, for a total transaction of $77,950.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders purchased 54,202 shares of company stock valued at $861,176 over the last 90 days. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Golub Capital BDC during the third quarter worth $26,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 74.7% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,338 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the first quarter worth $45,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 62.5% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 13.9% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 7,378 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.96% of the company’s stock.

About Golub Capital BDC

Golub Capital BDC operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in senior secured, one-stop, second lien, subordinated loans of, and warrants, and minority equity securities in, United States middle-market companies.

