8,264 Shares in Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) Bought by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Callaway Golf by 1.4% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 28,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Callaway Golf by 41.0% during the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Callaway Golf by 1.8% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in Callaway Golf by 3.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 14,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 100.0% in the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 61.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Callaway Golf news, major shareholder Pep Tg Investments Lp sold 4,600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total value of $127,144,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ELY shares. TheStreet cut Callaway Golf from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Compass Point raised Callaway Golf from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Callaway Golf from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist boosted their price target on Callaway Golf from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Callaway Golf in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.70.

Shares of NYSE:ELY opened at $27.42 on Friday. Callaway Golf has a 52-week low of $14.62 and a 52-week high of $37.75. The company has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.37. Callaway Golf had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 7.99%. The business had revenue of $914.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $755.21 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. Callaway Golf’s revenue was up 207.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Callaway Golf will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Callaway Golf Company Profile

Callaway Golf Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of golf equipment and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear, and Other. The Golf Equipment segment focuses in the designs, manufactures, and selling of a full line of golf equipment. The Apparel, Gear, and Other segment involves in the development and selling of soft goods products under the Callaway, TravisMathew, OGIO, and Jack Wolfskin brands.

