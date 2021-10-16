8,355,447 Shares in Paysafe Limited (NASDAQ:PSFE) Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Paysafe Limited (NASDAQ:PSFE) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 8,355,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,184,000. BlackRock Inc. owned about 4.56% of Paysafe as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSFE. Blackstone Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Paysafe during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,171,267,000. Fidelity National Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Paysafe during the 1st quarter valued at about $638,700,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paysafe during the 1st quarter valued at about $175,500,000. Appaloosa LP acquired a new stake in shares of Paysafe during the 1st quarter valued at about $135,000,000. Finally, Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Paysafe during the 1st quarter valued at about $71,180,000.

Get Paysafe alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on PSFE. Compass Point lowered their price objective on Paysafe from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Paysafe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Paysafe in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Paysafe in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Paysafe from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Paysafe presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.67.

PSFE stock opened at $7.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.77. Paysafe Limited has a one year low of $6.90 and a one year high of $19.57.

Paysafe (NASDAQ:PSFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $384.34 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Paysafe Limited will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paysafe Company Profile

Paysafe Limited provides digital commerce solutions to online businesses, SMB merchants, and consumers through its Paysafe Network worldwide. It offers digital wallet solutions under the Skrill and NETELLER brands, which enable users to upload, store, withdraw, and pay funds and APMs from a virtual account; Knect, a Skrill-related loyalty program; Net+Prepaid Mastercard, a companion product enabling NETELLER digital wallet active users to access and use stored funds anywhere that Mastercard card products are accepted; rapid transfer solutions; and issuing services for prepaid, virtual, and private label cards on behalf of its merchant customers.

Featured Article: Depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Paysafe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paysafe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.