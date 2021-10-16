8,669 Shares in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX) Purchased by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,669 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRX. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $136,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $171,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $227,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,237 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 5,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 68.5% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 31,054 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 12,619 shares in the last quarter.

Get The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE GRX opened at $13.24 on Friday. The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust has a 12-month low of $9.88 and a 12-month high of $14.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.54 and a 200 day moving average of $13.32.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%.

About The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust

The Gabelli Healthcare and Wellness Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies primarily operating in the healthcare and wellness sector.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX).

Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.