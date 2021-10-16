Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) by 1.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 34,353 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 590 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch were worth $1,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ANF. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 1,422.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 606,919 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $20,823,000 after acquiring an additional 567,066 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 1,253.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 435,399 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $20,215,000 after acquiring an additional 403,230 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 449.0% during the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 402,388 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $13,807,000 after acquiring an additional 329,088 shares in the last quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,878,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 103.2% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 324,128 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $15,049,000 after buying an additional 164,614 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Abercrombie & Fitch alerts:

In other Abercrombie & Fitch news, Director Kerrii B. Anderson acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.17 per share, with a total value of $35,170.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Suzanne M. Coulter acquired 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.93 per share, with a total value of $25,151.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ANF shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Abercrombie & Fitch from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Abercrombie & Fitch from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.00.

Abercrombie & Fitch stock opened at $39.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.33. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.83. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.04 and a fifty-two week high of $47.29.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The apparel retailer reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $864.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $879.21 million. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 32.06% and a net margin of 7.66%. Abercrombie & Fitch’s revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products and accessories. It offers apparel products, including knit tops, woven shirts, graphic t-shirts, fleece, sweaters, jeans, woven pants, shorts, outerwear, dresses, intimates and swimwear; and personal care products and accessories for men, women and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister and Gilly Hicks brands.

Recommended Story: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF).

Receive News & Ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.