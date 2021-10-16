ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) Shares Gap Down to $17.84

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $17.84, but opened at $17.41. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $16.89, with a volume of 7,302 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James set a $23.71 target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Saturday, July 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.93.

Get ACADIA Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.74. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of -10.61 and a beta of 0.66.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 43.11% and a negative net margin of 56.49%. The business had revenue of $115.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.27) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 42.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,543 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the period. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 106.0% in the second quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,531 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,331 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,553 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.18% of the company’s stock.

About ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD)

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. The firm’s products include Nuplazid, which is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis.

Further Reading: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.