Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $7.25 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Acerinox, S.A. is engaged in production and selling stainless steel. The Company also offers slabs, billets, black coils, sheets, angles and bars. It operates primarily in Spain, USA, South Africa and Malaysia. Acerinox, S.A. is headquartered in Madrid, Spain. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ANIOY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Acerinox in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Acerinox in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Acerinox from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Acerinox to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $7.25.

ANIOY opened at $6.81 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.57. Acerinox has a 12-month low of $4.00 and a 12-month high of $7.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41 and a beta of 1.71.

Acerinox SA is a holding company. It is engaged through its subsidiaries in manufacturing, transformation and marketing of stainless steel products. It operates through the following segments: Flat Stainless Steel Products, Long Stainless Steel Products, and Other. The Flat Stainless Steel Products segment includes slabs, coils, plates, flats, circles, and sheet bars.

