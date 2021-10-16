AdEx Network (ADX) Price Hits $0.54

AdEx Network (CURRENCY:ADX) traded 7.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 16th. During the last seven days, AdEx Network has traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar. One AdEx Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.54 or 0.00000952 BTC on popular exchanges. AdEx Network has a market capitalization of $71.05 million and $7.38 million worth of AdEx Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get AdEx Network alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001642 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.54 or 0.00045236 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002480 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $125.07 or 0.00205467 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.06 or 0.00093743 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001642 BTC.

About AdEx Network

AdEx Network (ADX) is a coin. Its launch date was May 30th, 2017. AdEx Network’s total supply is 139,675,820 coins and its circulating supply is 131,233,344 coins. AdEx Network’s official Twitter account is @AdEx_Network . The official website for AdEx Network is www.adex.network

According to CryptoCompare, “AdEx is a decentralized Ad exchange built on the Ethereum network Focusing on the entertainment industry and video streaming services and publishers, AdEx aims to replace the traditional digital advertising models by providing a transparent, focused solution for advertisers to collaborate with ad publishers directly, skipping middlemen fees and complications. The platform also ensures that the end user can understand and control the ads delivered to them through the use of the AdEx User Profile personalized page. The AdEx token (ADX) is used within the AdEx Platform to buy or sell advertising space and time. “

Buying and Selling AdEx Network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AdEx Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AdEx Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AdEx Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for AdEx Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AdEx Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.