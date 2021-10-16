Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) Given New C$9.00 Price Target at CIBC

Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) had its price objective hoisted by CIBC from C$7.00 to C$9.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on AAVVF. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Advantage Energy from C$7.25 to C$9.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Advantage Energy from C$5.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Advantage Energy from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Advantage Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Advantage Energy from C$5.50 to C$6.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Advantage Energy currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $7.19.

AAVVF stock opened at $5.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $996.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.50 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Advantage Energy has a 12-month low of $1.24 and a 12-month high of $5.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.64.

Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Advantage Energy had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 3.04%. The firm had revenue of $62.79 million for the quarter.

Advantage Energy Ltd. engages in the development and production of natural gas and liquids. It focuses its operation in Glacier, Wembley, Valhalla, and Progress, Alberta. The company was founded on January 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

