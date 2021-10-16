Advisory Services Network LLC Cuts Stock Position in Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA)

Advisory Services Network LLC lowered its stake in Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 447 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Marathon Digital were worth $123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MARA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Marathon Digital by 322.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,687,937 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $209,801,000 after purchasing an additional 5,105,351 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Digital during the 1st quarter valued at $75,297,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Marathon Digital by 720.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 984,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,283,000 after purchasing an additional 864,709 shares during the last quarter. Hound Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Digital during the 1st quarter valued at $31,399,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Marathon Digital by 376.4% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 654,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,411,000 after purchasing an additional 516,817 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.44% of the company’s stock.

MARA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Marathon Digital in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley increased their price target on Marathon Digital from $54.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Compass Point started coverage on Marathon Digital in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Marathon Digital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.80.

NASDAQ MARA opened at $48.89 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -128.65 and a beta of 4.54. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.06 and a 1-year high of $57.75.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The business services provider reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($1.25). Marathon Digital had a negative net margin of 78.08% and a negative return on equity of 2.25%. The firm had revenue of $29.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.05 million. As a group, analysts expect that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Digital Company Profile

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc is a digital asset technology company, which engages in mining cryptocurrencies, with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets. The company was founded on February 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

