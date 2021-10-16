Advisory Services Network LLC Invests $126,000 in Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF (NYSEARCA:MOON)

Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF (NYSEARCA:MOON) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000. Advisory Services Network LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MOON. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF during the first quarter valued at about $203,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF during the first quarter valued at about $86,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF during the first quarter valued at about $466,000.

Shares of MOON stock opened at $32.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.72. Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.88 and a fifty-two week high of $51.28.

