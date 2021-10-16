Advisory Services Network LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Advisory Services Network LLC reduced its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 64.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 698 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,276 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the first quarter worth $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the first quarter worth $45,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 132.6% in the second quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. now owns 307 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the second quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 24.6% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 461 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.73% of the company’s stock.

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on JBHT shares. Vertical Research cut J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.85.

NASDAQ JBHT opened at $190.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $119.22 and a 52-week high of $192.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $173.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $169.90. The firm has a market cap of $20.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.02.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 15th. The transportation company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.10. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 22.56% and a net margin of 5.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.32%.

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Bradley W. Hicks sold 500 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.19, for a total value of $89,595.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Stuart Lockard Scott sold 1,757 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.34, for a total value of $322,128.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,570,913.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,557 shares of company stock worth $626,912 in the last ninety days. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

Featured Article: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT).

Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.