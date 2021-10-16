Advisory Services Network LLC Makes New $108,000 Investment in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 139.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,367,203 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $125,837,000 after buying an additional 796,054 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 41.1% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,286 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the first quarter valued at $303,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 3.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,705,039 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $248,636,000 after buying an additional 89,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 1.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,335,814 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $122,948,000 after purchasing an additional 16,312 shares during the period. 87.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HZNP opened at $112.08 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.55. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a one year low of $66.41 and a one year high of $116.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.08.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $832.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.69 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 27.41% and a net margin of 20.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael G. Grey sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.04, for a total value of $500,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.74, for a total value of $2,543,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 185,206 shares of company stock worth $19,994,717 in the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HZNP. Citigroup lifted their target price on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $103.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $118.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.82.

About Horizon Therapeutics Public

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engages in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Rheumatology, and Inflammation segments. The Orphan and Rheumatology segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

