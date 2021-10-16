Advisory Services Network LLC Makes New Investment in Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO)

Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GCO. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Genesco during the 1st quarter worth about $35,533,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Genesco by 627.9% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 648,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,306,000 after purchasing an additional 559,545 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Genesco by 7.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,472,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,455,000 after purchasing an additional 176,124 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Genesco by 164.5% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 85,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,043,000 after purchasing an additional 52,941 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Genesco by 28.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 237,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,840,000 after purchasing an additional 52,932 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

GCO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Genesco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Genesco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Pivotal Research lifted their target price on shares of Genesco from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th.

Shares of NYSE:GCO opened at $59.75 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $902.76 million, a P/E ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 2.25. Genesco Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.54 and a 12-month high of $67.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $1.02. Genesco had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The business had revenue of $555.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $522.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.23) EPS. Genesco’s quarterly revenue was up 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Genesco Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Daniel E. Ewoldsen sold 1,836 shares of Genesco stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.91, for a total value of $117,338.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas George acquired 1,800 shares of Genesco stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.96 per share, with a total value of $100,728.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 1,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,728. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Genesco Company Profile

Genesco, Inc engages in the retail and sale of footwear, apparel, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment comprise of the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, Shi by Journeys and Little Burgundy retail stores, catalog and e-commerce operations.

