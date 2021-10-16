Advisory Services Network LLC Purchases New Shares in Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI)

Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPI. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Office Properties Income Trust by 359.4% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 111,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,064,000 after purchasing an additional 87,112 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Office Properties Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $1,989,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Office Properties Income Trust by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 913,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,139,000 after acquiring an additional 68,323 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Office Properties Income Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,358,000. Finally, Garner Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in Office Properties Income Trust by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 255,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,492,000 after acquiring an additional 43,146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Office Properties Income Trust alerts:

OPI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Office Properties Income Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Office Properties Income Trust from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Office Properties Income Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.80.

Office Properties Income Trust stock opened at $28.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. Office Properties Income Trust has a 52 week low of $17.62 and a 52 week high of $31.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.63 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.28 and a 200-day moving average of $27.85.

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($1.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($2.51). Office Properties Income Trust had a negative return on equity of 2.15% and a negative net margin of 5.97%. The business had revenue of $137.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.54 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Office Properties Income Trust will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 25th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 22nd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.82%. Office Properties Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.82%.

Office Properties Income Trust Profile

Office Properties Income Trust owns, operates and leases office buildings to single tenants and multi-tenant buildings. The company was founded on February 17, 2009 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.

Recommended Story: Different Options Trading Strategies



Receive News & Ratings for Office Properties Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Office Properties Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.