Advisory Services Network LLC Purchases New Stake in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (BATS:PTNQ)

Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (BATS:PTNQ) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,650,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 12.5% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 114.9% in the second quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 69,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,907,000 after purchasing an additional 37,286 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $313,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 123.8% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period.

Shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF stock opened at $56.60 on Friday. Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.04 and a fifty-two week high of $33.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.71 and a 200 day moving average of $55.23.

