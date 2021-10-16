Affimed Expected to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.02) Per Share (NASDAQ:AFMD)

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) – SVB Leerink issued their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Affimed in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 12th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Graybosch forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Affimed’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.09 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

Get Affimed alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Affimed from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Affimed in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Affimed presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:AFMD opened at $5.91 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.68. Affimed has a fifty-two week low of $3.09 and a fifty-two week high of $11.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $580.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.85 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 3.37.

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $11.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.57 million. Affimed had a negative net margin of 91.76% and a negative return on equity of 34.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Affimed in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Affimed during the second quarter worth about $71,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Affimed during the second quarter worth about $85,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Affimed during the second quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Affimed during the second quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.98% of the company’s stock.

Affimed Company Profile

Affimed NV engages in the discovery and development of cancer immunotherapies. It offers ROCK novel proprietary antibody platform, which delivers types of next-generation tetravalent antibody formats, including bispecific and trispecific innate cell engagers. It operates through the following geographical segments: Germany, Europe, and USA.

See Also: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Affimed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affimed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.