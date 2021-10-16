Agricultural Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:ACGBY) Short Interest Update

Agricultural Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:ACGBY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,600 shares, a decline of 53.9% from the September 15th total of 42,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 67,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of ACGBY stock opened at $8.60 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $120.39 billion, a PE ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.52. Agricultural Bank of China has a 12 month low of $8.04 and a 12 month high of $10.48.

Get Agricultural Bank of China alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Agricultural Bank of China from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Agricultural Bank of China from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Agricultural Bank of China Limited provides corporate and retail banking products and services. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, and Treasury Operations segments. Its deposit products include demand, call, foreign currency time, foreign currency call, time or demand optional, foreign exchange demand, foreign exchange call, savings, foreign exchange time, agreed-term, and negotiated deposits; and loans comprise housing, consumer, business, fixed asset, working capital, real estate, and entrusted syndicated loans, as well as trade finances, guarantees and commitments, and loans with custody of export rebates accounts.

Read More: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Agricultural Bank of China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agricultural Bank of China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.