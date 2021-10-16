Agrify (NASDAQ:AGFY) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agrify (NASDAQ:AGFY) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $22.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Agrify Corporation is a developer of advanced and proprietary precision hardware and software grow solutions for the indoor agriculture marketplace. Agrify Corporation is based in BURLINGTON, Mass. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Agrify from $20.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Agrify from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Maxim Group upped their target price on Agrify from $22.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 16th.

NASDAQ AGFY opened at $18.37 on Wednesday. Agrify has a 1-year low of $6.81 and a 1-year high of $35.94. The company has a current ratio of 7.20, a quick ratio of 6.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.96 and a 200-day moving average of $16.33. The firm has a market cap of $377.65 million and a PE ratio of -5.62.

Agrify (NASDAQ:AGFY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $11.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.70 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Agrify will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Agrify news, CEO Raymond Nobu Chang sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total transaction of $52,768.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGFY. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Agrify by 135.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 668,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,957,000 after buying an additional 384,282 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Agrify in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,327,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new position in Agrify in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,964,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Agrify in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,213,000. Finally, Shay Capital LLC bought a new position in Agrify in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,785,000. Institutional investors own 15.47% of the company’s stock.

Agrify Corporation develops precision hardware and software grow solutions for the indoor agriculture marketplace primarily in the United States. It offers vertical farming units, integrated grow racks, and LED grow lights; and non-proprietary products designed, engineered, and manufactured by third parties, such as air cleaning systems and pesticide-free surface protection products.

