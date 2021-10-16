Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $27.39

Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRT)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $27.39 and traded as high as $29.94. Air T shares last traded at $28.50, with a volume of 25,216 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.63, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $82.14 million, a P/E ratio of -13.32 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.39.

Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The transportation company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. Air T had a negative net margin of 3.51% and a negative return on equity of 34.08%. The firm had revenue of $36.97 million during the quarter.

In related news, CEO Nicholas John Swenson acquired 1,197 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.53 per share, with a total value of $29,362.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Raymond E. Cabillot acquired 2,646 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.40 per share, with a total value of $88,376.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired 14,540 shares of company stock valued at $455,903 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 62.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Air T by 1,771.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,742 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 3,542 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Air T by 31.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,425 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 4,441 shares during the last quarter. DCF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Air T during the second quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Air T during the first quarter worth $240,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

About Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT)

Air T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of overnight air freight service to the express delivery industry, manufactures and sells aircraft deicers and other industrial equipment, and provides ground support equipment and facilities maintenance to airlines. It operates through the following segments: Overnight Air Cargo, Ground Equipment Sales, Ground Support Services, Printing Equipment & Maintenance, Commercial Aircrafts Engines & Parts, Printing Equipment & Maintenance and Corporate & Other.

