Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Akoya Biosciences Inc. offers comprehensive single-cell imaging solutions which allow researchers to phenotype cells with spatial context and visualize how they organize and interact to influence disease progression and treatment response. The company offer distinct solutions, the CODEX(R) and Phenoptics(TM) platforms, to serve the diverse needs of researchers across discovery, translational and clinical research. Akoya Biosciences Inc. is based in MARLBOROUGH, Mass. “

NASDAQ:AKYA opened at $12.70 on Tuesday. Akoya Biosciences has a twelve month low of $12.07 and a twelve month high of $28.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 8.67 and a quick ratio of 8.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.40.

Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $13.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.46 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Akoya Biosciences will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Akoya Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Akoya Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $93,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Akoya Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $193,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Akoya Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Akoya Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $232,000. 26.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Akoya Biosciences, Inc, a life sciences technology company, provides spatial biology solutions focused on transforming discovery and clinical research. The company offers single-cell imaging solutions that allow researchers to phenotype cells with spatial context and visualize how they organize and interact to influence disease progression and treatment response.

