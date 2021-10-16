Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) Earns “Neutral” Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets raised Akzo Nobel from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. HSBC reissued a buy rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $46.00.

OTCMKTS AKZOY opened at $36.68 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.45. Akzo Nobel has a twelve month low of $31.88 and a twelve month high of $44.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $20.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.15, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.01.

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.02). Akzo Nobel had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 15.11%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Akzo Nobel will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Akzo Nobel NV is a holding company that engages in the manufacture and sale of coating and paint products. It operates through the following segments: Decorative Paints and Performance Coatings. The Decorative Paints segment manufactures and supplies a range of interior and exterior decoration and protection products for professional and do-it-yourself markets.

