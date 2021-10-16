Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) Coverage Initiated at DA Davidson

Analysts at DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) in a report released on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. DA Davidson’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 2.01% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ALG. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alamo Group in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alamo Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th.

Shares of NYSE:ALG opened at $147.05 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.97. Alamo Group has a 1 year low of $115.64 and a 1 year high of $165.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.72.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $347.55 million for the quarter. Alamo Group had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 5.78%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alamo Group will post 7.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ronald A. Robinson sold 4,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.11, for a total transaction of $682,365.46. Following the sale, the director now owns 186,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,368,971.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Edward Rizzuti sold 503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.12, for a total value of $76,013.36. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $696,058.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,044 shares of company stock worth $2,906,938. 3.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Alamo Group by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 4,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Alamo Group by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Alamo Group by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 23,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,584,000 after purchasing an additional 2,397 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Alamo Group by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,531,000 after purchasing an additional 10,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Alamo Group by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 312,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,738,000 after purchasing an additional 23,611 shares during the last quarter. 90.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alamo Group, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of agricultural equipment and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use. Its products include tractor-mounted mowing and other vegetation maintenance equipment, street sweepers, excavators, vacuum trucks, snow removal equipment, zero turn radius mowers, agricultural implements, and related aftermarket parts.

