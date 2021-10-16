Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) Shares Sold by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC decreased its position in shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,374,183 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 371,600 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 0.86% of Alamos Gold worth $25,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in Alamos Gold by 3.8% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 321,073 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,456,000 after buying an additional 11,900 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 90.5% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 216,470 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 102,860 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,281 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 3,805 shares during the last quarter. Dean Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 169,402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 10,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 181.9% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 427,263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,264,000 after purchasing an additional 275,701 shares during the last quarter. 53.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AGI traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.08. 2,966,024 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,758,086. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.07. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 161.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.00. Alamos Gold Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.94 and a 1 year high of $10.21.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $195.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.17 million. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 2.71%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. This is an increase from Alamos Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. Alamos Gold’s payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AGI. CIBC lowered their target price on Alamos Gold from C$16.00 to C$15.50 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Alamos Gold from C$14.25 to C$13.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. TD Securities decreased their price target on Alamos Gold from C$16.00 to C$15.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Alamos Gold from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.25.

Alamos Gold Profile

Alamos Gold, Inc engages in the exploration, development, mining and extraction of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Young-Davidson, Mulatos, Island Gold, Elchanate, Kirazli and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on February 21, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

