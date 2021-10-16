Alchemy Pay One Day Trading Volume Tops $64.36 Million (ACH)

Alchemy Pay (CURRENCY:ACH) traded 7.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 16th. Alchemy Pay has a total market capitalization of $212.27 million and approximately $64.36 million worth of Alchemy Pay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Alchemy Pay coin can now be purchased for $0.0672 or 0.00000109 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Alchemy Pay has traded 13.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Alchemy Pay alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $127.49 or 0.00207017 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $71.92 or 0.00116786 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.39 or 0.00132160 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00003585 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002255 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000328 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 35.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Alchemy Pay Coin Profile

Alchemy Pay (ACH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 13th, 2018. Alchemy Pay’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,157,787,878 coins. The official website for Alchemy Pay is www.alchemytech.io . Alchemy Pay’s official Twitter account is @AchieveCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Alchemy Pay’s official message board is medium.com/@alchemyGPS

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemy is a cryptocurrency payment solution and technology provider in Asia Pacific that powers online and offline merchants. It's designed to be a fast, secure, and convenient hybrid crypto-fiat payment systems and solutions. “

Buying and Selling Alchemy Pay

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemy Pay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alchemy Pay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Alchemy Pay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Alchemy Pay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alchemy Pay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.