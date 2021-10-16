Alchemy Pay Trading 0.5% Lower This Week (ACH)

Alchemy Pay (CURRENCY:ACH) traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 16th. Alchemy Pay has a market capitalization of $203.86 million and approximately $35.54 million worth of Alchemy Pay was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Alchemy Pay has traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Alchemy Pay coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0646 or 0.00000106 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $125.71 or 0.00206181 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.55 or 0.00115707 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78.47 or 0.00128691 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00003506 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002488 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000337 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 204.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 41.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000040 BTC.

About Alchemy Pay

Alchemy Pay is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 13th, 2018. Alchemy Pay’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,157,787,878 coins. Alchemy Pay’s official message board is medium.com/@alchemyGPS . The official website for Alchemy Pay is www.alchemytech.io . Alchemy Pay’s official Twitter account is @AchieveCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemy is a cryptocurrency payment solution and technology provider in Asia Pacific that powers online and offline merchants. It's designed to be a fast, secure, and convenient hybrid crypto-fiat payment systems and solutions. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemy Pay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alchemy Pay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Alchemy Pay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

