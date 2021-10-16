Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.25, RTT News reports. Alcoa had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 5.16%. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.17) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of AA stock opened at $56.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.56 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Alcoa has a 1-year low of $12.03 and a 1-year high of $56.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.95.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. This is a positive change from Alcoa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -34.48%.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AA shares. Argus raised shares of Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $49.94 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $51.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.36.
Alcoa Company Profile
Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.
