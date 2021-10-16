Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.25, RTT News reports. Alcoa had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 5.16%. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.17) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of AA stock opened at $56.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.56 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Alcoa has a 1-year low of $12.03 and a 1-year high of $56.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.95.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. This is a positive change from Alcoa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -34.48%.

Alcoa declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, October 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to purchase up to 4.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AA shares. Argus raised shares of Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $49.94 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $51.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.36.

Alcoa Company Profile

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

